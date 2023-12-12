Kevin Hayes will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Detroit Red Wings play on Tuesday at Enterprise Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Hayes in that upcoming Blues-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kevin Hayes vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Hayes has averaged 14:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Hayes has scored a goal in five of 27 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 27 games this season, Hayes has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In six of 27 games this season, Hayes has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Hayes' implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hayes has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hayes Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 27 Games 3 12 Points 1 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

