Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Madison County, Missouri, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Madison County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roosevelt High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fredericktown High School at Bismarck High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bismarck, MO
- Conference: Mineral Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazelwood West High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Madison, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
