Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in St. Louis Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in St. Louis, Missouri? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
St. Louis, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Fulton School at St. Albans High School at Christian Academy of Greater St Louis
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Saint Louis, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webster Groves High School at Quincy Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Quincy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roosevelt High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
