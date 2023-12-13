Southwest Division opponents meet when the Houston Rockets (8-9) welcome in the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) at Toyota Center, beginning on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is averaging 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's also draining 45.3% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in league).

Jaren Jackson Jr. is putting up 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He's draining 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are receiving 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Santi Aldama this season.

David Roddy is averaging 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is draining 43.2% of his shots from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are getting 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this season.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun posts 21 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 54% from the field.

Fred VanVleet posts 16.5 points, 9.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Green averages 19 points, 3.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 13.3 points, 1.5 assists and 7.8 boards.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.2 points, 1.8 assists and 3.4 boards.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Grizzlies 110.1 Points Avg. 105.9 107.2 Points Allowed Avg. 111.9 47% Field Goal % 43.1% 35.9% Three Point % 32.6%

