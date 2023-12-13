Grizzlies vs. Rockets December 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Southwest Division opponents meet when the Houston Rockets (8-9) welcome in the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) at Toyota Center, beginning on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is averaging 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's also draining 45.3% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in league).
- Jaren Jackson Jr. is putting up 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He's draining 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- The Grizzlies are receiving 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Santi Aldama this season.
- David Roddy is averaging 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is draining 43.2% of his shots from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
- The Grizzlies are getting 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this season.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun posts 21 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 54% from the field.
- Fred VanVleet posts 16.5 points, 9.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
- Jalen Green averages 19 points, 3.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
- Jabari Smith Jr. averages 13.3 points, 1.5 assists and 7.8 boards.
- Dillon Brooks averages 13.2 points, 1.8 assists and 3.4 boards.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Grizzlies
|110.1
|Points Avg.
|105.9
|107.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.9
|47%
|Field Goal %
|43.1%
|35.9%
|Three Point %
|32.6%
