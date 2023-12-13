How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Rockets (11-9) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) on December 13, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Rockets have given up to their opponents.
- Memphis is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 23rd.
- The Grizzlies average only 0.9 more points per game (106.5) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (105.6).
- Memphis has put together a 4-8 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Grizzlies average 104.4 points per game, 4.3 less than away (108.7). On defense they give up 113.5 points per game at home, two more than away (111.5).
- Memphis gives up 113.5 points per game at home, and 111.5 away.
- At home the Grizzlies are averaging 23.6 assists per game, 0.8 less than on the road (24.4).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Knee
|Desmond Bane
|Questionable
|Illness
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
