Player prop bet odds for Alperen Sengun, Desmond Bane and others are listed when the Houston Rockets host the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center on Wednesday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Wednesday's over/under for Bane is 25.5 points, 0.7 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Bane averages 5.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Bane, at 3.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored 20.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.7 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Jackson's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +116)

The 19.5-point total set for Sengun on Wednesday is 1.0 fewer point than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 1.4 fewer rebounds per game (9.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (10.5).

Sengun has averaged 5.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (5.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 16.7 points Fred VanVleet scores per game are 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday (17.5).

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

VanVleet picks up 8.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.

He drains 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

