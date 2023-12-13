The Memphis Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. included, square off versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 120-113 loss versus the Mavericks, Jackson totaled 41 points, two steals and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Jackson, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.8 21.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.5 Assists -- 1.8 1.4 PRA -- 28.4 28.7 PR -- 26.6 27.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Rockets

Jackson has taken 16.3 shots per game this season and made 7.1 per game, which account for 18.1% and 18.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 5.1 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jackson's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 100.1 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 102.5 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Rockets give up 105.6 points per game, best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Rockets are 18th in the NBA, conceding 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Rockets are the best team in the league, giving up 22.8 assists per game.

Allowing 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the third-ranked team in the league.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 37 23 7 0 0 1 1

