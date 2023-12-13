Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wednesday's college basketball slate has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Arizona Wildcats.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Incarnate Word Cardinals vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- Location: Lubbock, Texas
How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Texas Tech
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Morehead State Eagles vs. No. 18 Louisville Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
How to Watch Morehead State vs. Louisville
- TV: ACC Network X
Lamar Cardinals vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cajundome
- Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
How to Watch Lamar vs. Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Howard Bison vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
How to Watch Howard vs. Cincinnati
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford Highlanders vs. Liberty Lady Flames
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Liberty Arena
- Location: Lynchburg, Virginia
How to Watch Radford vs. Liberty
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Princeton Tigers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium
- Location: Princeton, New Jersey
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Princeton
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UIC Flames vs. Green Bay Phoenix
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kress Events Center
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
How to Watch UIC vs. Green Bay
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
