In the upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Jordan Kyrou to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kyrou stats and insights

In four of 28 games this season, Kyrou has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Kyrou has picked up four assists on the power play.

Kyrou averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 74 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Kyrou recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 16:25 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:25 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:51 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:04 Home L 8-3

Blues vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

BSMW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

