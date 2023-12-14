Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lewis County, Missouri, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Lewis County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Unity High School - Tolono at Canton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Canton, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowling Green High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Lewistown, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
