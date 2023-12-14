OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 14
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Just a single OVC game is on Thursday in college basketball action. That contest is the Little Rock Trojans squaring off against the Murray State Racers at CFSB Center.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
OVC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Little Rock Trojans at Murray State Racers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow OVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.