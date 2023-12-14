Summit Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Denver Pioneers versus the Texas State Bobcats is one of two games on the Thursday college basketball schedule that features a Summit team on the court.
Summit Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Denver Pioneers at Texas State Bobcats
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Alabama A&M Bulldogs at UMKC Kangaroos
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|-
