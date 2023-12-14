Will Torey Krug Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 14?
When the St. Louis Blues play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Torey Krug light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Krug stats and insights
- Krug has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
- Krug has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 1.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 74 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Krug recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:28
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:41
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:33
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|23:39
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|22:12
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|26:30
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|19:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:12
|Home
|L 8-3
Blues vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
