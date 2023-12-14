Torey Krug and the St. Louis Blues will play the Ottawa Senators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Enterprise Center. If you're considering a bet on Krug against the Senators, we have lots of info to help.

Torey Krug vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Krug Season Stats Insights

Krug's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:36 per game on the ice, is -5.

Krug has scored a goal in one of 28 games this season.

Krug has a point in nine games this year (out of 28), including multiple points three times.

Krug has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 28 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Krug's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Krug going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Krug Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 74 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 28 Games 1 12 Points 0 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

