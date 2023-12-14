Thursday's game between the UMKC Kangaroos (5-5) and Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3) matching up at Swinney Recreation Center has a projected final score of 63-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UMKC, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

The Kangaroos are coming off of a 68-60 victory against Western Illinois in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMKC vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 63, Alabama A&M 61

Other Summit Predictions

UMKC Schedule Analysis

The Kangaroos beat the No. 153-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Arkansas State Red Wolves, 62-57, on December 2, which goes down as their best win of the season.

UMKC has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

The Kangaroos have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMKC 2023-24 Best Wins

62-57 at home over Arkansas State (No. 153) on December 2

68-60 at home over Western Illinois (No. 193) on December 10

73-66 at home over Bradley (No. 319) on November 6

77-46 over Chicago State (No. 357) on November 22

UMKC Leaders

Nariyah Simmons: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.4 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.4 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Dom Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 19.1 3PT% (9-for-47)

8.6 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 19.1 3PT% (9-for-47) Emani Bennett: 9.4 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

9.4 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Tamia Ugass: 7 PTS, 48.1 FG%

7 PTS, 48.1 FG% Lisa Thomas: 6.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 66.3 points per game to rank 185th in college basketball and are giving up 61.7 per outing to rank 136th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.