The Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) are home in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (8-9) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this season.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, Space City Home Network

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane posts 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 19.6 points, 6.2 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocks (ninth in NBA).

Santi Aldama puts up 13.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

David Roddy puts up 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Bismack Biyombo averages 7.2 points, 2.2 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun is putting up 21 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He's also draining 54% of his shots from the field.

The Rockets are getting 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this year.

The Rockets are receiving 19 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Jalen Green this season.

Jabari Smith Jr. gives the Rockets 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Rockets are getting 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Dillon Brooks this year.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Rockets 105.9 Points Avg. 110.1 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 107.2 43.1% Field Goal % 47% 32.6% Three Point % 35.9%

