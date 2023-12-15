The Houston Rockets (12-9) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) on December 15, 2023 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

Memphis has compiled a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.7% from the field.

The Rockets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 20th.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 106.4 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 105.5 the Rockets allow to opponents.

Memphis is 4-8 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies score fewer points per game at home (104.4) than away (108.3), and allow more at home (113.5) than away (112.0).

The Grizzlies average 0.8 fewer assists per game at home (23.6) than away (24.4).

Grizzlies Injuries