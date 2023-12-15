Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Jackson County, Missouri and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Jackson County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lafayette County High School at Lone Jack High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lone Jack, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Truman High School at William Chrisman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Independence, MO
- Conference: Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barstow High School at Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Olathe, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maranatha Christian Academy at Northland Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
