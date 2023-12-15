The Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (12-9) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and Space City Home Network.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 112 - Grizzlies 105

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 4.5)

Rockets (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-7.1)

Rockets (-7.1) Pick OU: Over (211.5)



Over (211.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.2

The Rockets (16-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 76.2% of the time, 37.1% more often than the Grizzlies (9-14-0) this season.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (50%).

Houston and its opponents have gone over the over/under 33.3% of the time this season (seven out of 21). That's less often than Memphis and its opponents have (10 out of 23).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Grizzlies are 2-12, while the Rockets are 5-0 as moneyline favorites.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

On offense, the Grizzlies are the worst squad in the NBA (106.4 points per game). On defense, they are 10th (112.7 points allowed per game).

Memphis is 25th in the league in rebounds per game (41.7) and 25th in rebounds allowed (45.6).

With 24 assists per game, the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the league.

In 2023-24, Memphis is 17th in the league in turnovers committed (13.4 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.5).

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 33.4%.

