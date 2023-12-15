Friday's contest between the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-8) and Xavier Musketeers (0-8) going head to head at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 69-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SIU-Edwardsville, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 15.

The Cougars dropped their last outing 77-53 against Southern Illinois on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 69, Xavier 68

Other OVC Predictions

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

The Cougars' signature win this season came in an 89-79 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies on December 3.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, SIU-Edwardsville is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

SIU-Edwardsville has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

22.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39) Macy Silvey: 9.1 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)

9.1 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62) Olivia Clayton: 5.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%

5.5 PTS, 50.0 FG% Ava Stoller: 8.3 PTS, 35.1 FG%

8.3 PTS, 35.1 FG% Sofie Lowis: 9.0 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 72.2 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while giving up 83.0 per contest (352nd in college basketball). They have a -108 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Cougars are averaging 15.5 more points per game at home (81.5) than away (66.0).

SIU-Edwardsville concedes 79.3 points per game at home, and 85.5 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.