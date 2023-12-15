How to Watch the Suns vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (13-10) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on December 15, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Knicks Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.
- Phoenix is 7-5 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank seventh.
- The 115.1 points per game the Suns record are 5.1 more points than the Knicks allow (110).
- Phoenix has an 11-5 record when scoring more than 110 points.
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Suns have given up to their opponents.
- New York is 12-2 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.
- The Knicks' 113.1 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 113.2 the Suns give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.2 points, New York is 10-2.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Suns have performed better in home games this year, averaging 116.8 points per game, compared to 113.1 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively Phoenix has been worse at home this season, ceding 115 points per game, compared to 111.1 on the road.
- In terms of total threes made, the Suns have performed worse at home this season, draining 11.9 treys per game, compared to 12.5 in road games. Meanwhile, they've produced a 38.6% three-point percentage at home and a 37.7% mark in away games.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks average 114.1 points per game at home, 1.8 more than on the road (112.3). Defensively they allow 105.9 per game, 7.3 fewer points than away (113.2).
- New York is allowing fewer points at home (105.9 per game) than away (113.2).
- The Knicks average 0.9 more assists per game at home (24.4) than away (23.5).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Eric Gordon
|Questionable
|Leg
|Josh Okogie
|Out
|Hip
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out
|Ankle
