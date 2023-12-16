The Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will clash on Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch along on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ to see the Stars meet the Blues.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Stars Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blues vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/12/2023 Stars Blues 2-1 (F/SO) DAL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues give up 3.3 goals per game (95 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Blues have 83 goals this season (2.9 per game), 25th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blues are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 29 12 18 30 19 23 55.5% Pavel Buchnevich 27 10 13 23 19 19 28.1% Jordan Kyrou 29 5 13 18 18 16 33.3% Brayden Schenn 29 8 8 16 19 23 49.4% Justin Faulk 29 0 14 14 12 18 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 13th in goals against, allowing 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Stars score the sixth-most goals in the league (98 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players