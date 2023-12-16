Saturday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Dallas Stars (16-8-3) and the St. Louis Blues (14-14-1) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Stars are -140 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Blues (+115) in the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+.

Blues vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Blues vs. Stars Betting Trends

St. Louis has played 10 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

In the 25 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 16-9 in those games.

The Blues have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 50.0%, of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter, Dallas has put together an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of its games).

St. Louis has won five of its 13 games when it is the underdog by +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Player Props

Name Jake Neighbours Kevin Hayes Brayden Schenn

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 8-2-0 6.1 3.70 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.70 3.70 9 37.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 4-6-0 6.4 2.80 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.80 3.20 2 7.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

