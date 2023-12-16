When the Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Jason Robertson and Robert Thomas should be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Blues vs. Stars Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas has totaled 12 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 18 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 2.3 shots per game and shooting 18.2%. This places him among the leaders for St. Louis with 30 total points (1.0 per game).

Pavel Buchnevich's 23 points this season, including 10 goals and 13 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for St. Louis.

This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 18 points, courtesy of five goals (seventh on team) and 13 assists (third).

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a record of 5-5-0 in 10 games this season, conceding 26 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 217 saves and an .893 save percentage, 48th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Stars Players to Watch

Robertson has been vital to Dallas this season, collecting 27 points in 28 games.

Joe Pavelski has 13 goals and 14 assists, equaling 27 points (1.0 per game).

Roope Hintz's 25 points this season are via 10 goals and 15 assists.

Scott Wedgewood (6-1-1) has a 3.2 goals against average and a .907% save percentage (29th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 7th 3.5 Goals Scored 2.86 25th 14th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.28 20th 24th 29.7 Shots 30.4 16th 17th 31 Shots Allowed 32.5 27th 8th 25.3% Power Play % 8.14% 32nd 4th 87.1% Penalty Kill % 79.01% 20th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.