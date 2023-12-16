Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Clay County, Missouri today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Clay County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Kansas City High School at Maize South High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
