Will Justin Faulk Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 16?
When the St. Louis Blues play the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Justin Faulk find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Faulk stats and insights
- Faulk is yet to score through 29 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (five shots).
- Faulk has no points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Faulk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|22:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:08
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|24:21
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|23:13
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-2
Blues vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
