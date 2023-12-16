The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Kapanen stats and insights

  • Kapanen has scored in three of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Kapanen has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 87 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Kapanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 14:47 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:11 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:12 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:39 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:25 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:10 Home W 6-4
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:16 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 4-2

Blues vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

