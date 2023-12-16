Saturday's contest at Indiana Farmers Coliseum has the Lindenwood Lions (4-6) matching up with the IUPUI Jaguars (3-8) at 12:00 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-70 victory for Lindenwood, so expect a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Lindenwood 72, IUPUI 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Lindenwood vs. IUPUI

Computer Predicted Spread: Lindenwood (-2.2)

Lindenwood (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

IUPUI is 1-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Lindenwood's 3-4-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Jaguars' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Lions' games have gone over.

Lindenwood Performance Insights

The Lions have been outscored by 6.2 points per game (posting 66.7 points per game, 324th in college basketball, while allowing 72.9 per outing, 228th in college basketball) and have a -62 scoring differential.

Lindenwood pulls down 33.2 rebounds per game (306th in college basketball) while allowing 34.9 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.7 boards per game.

Lindenwood connects on 5 three-pointers per game (341st in college basketball) while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc (330th in college basketball). It is making three fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8 per game at 35.9%.

Lindenwood has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (175th in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (234th in college basketball).

