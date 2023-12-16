How to Watch Lindenwood vs. IUPUI on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (3-8) will look to break a four-game losing streak when hosting the Lindenwood Lions (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lindenwood Stats Insights
- This season, the Lions have a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.3% lower than the 51.3% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have hit.
- The Jaguars are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lions sit at 306th.
- The Lions put up 66.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 79 the Jaguars allow.
- Lindenwood has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 79 points.
Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Lindenwood has performed better at home this season, putting up 74.3 points per game, compared to 56.8 per game in away games.
- When playing at home, the Lions are giving up 19.2 fewer points per game (65.3) than away from home (84.5).
- At home, Lindenwood is sinking 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (4.3) than when playing on the road (4.8). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (24.6%) compared to when playing on the road (26.4%).
Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Idaho State
|L 76-70
|Holt Arena
|12/9/2023
|UMKC
|L 72-67
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/12/2023
|Avila
|W 81-64
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/22/2023
|Rockford
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
