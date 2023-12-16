The IUPUI Jaguars (3-8) will look to break a four-game losing streak when hosting the Lindenwood Lions (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lindenwood Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lions have a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.3% lower than the 51.3% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have hit.
  • The Jaguars are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lions sit at 306th.
  • The Lions put up 66.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 79 the Jaguars allow.
  • Lindenwood has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 79 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Lindenwood has performed better at home this season, putting up 74.3 points per game, compared to 56.8 per game in away games.
  • When playing at home, the Lions are giving up 19.2 fewer points per game (65.3) than away from home (84.5).
  • At home, Lindenwood is sinking 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (4.3) than when playing on the road (4.8). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (24.6%) compared to when playing on the road (26.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Idaho State L 76-70 Holt Arena
12/9/2023 UMKC L 72-67 Hyland Performance Arena
12/12/2023 Avila W 81-64 Hyland Performance Arena
12/16/2023 @ IUPUI - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/19/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/22/2023 Rockford - Hyland Performance Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.