The IUPUI Jaguars (3-8) will look to break a four-game losing streak when hosting the Lindenwood Lions (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lindenwood Stats Insights

This season, the Lions have a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.3% lower than the 51.3% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have hit.

The Jaguars are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lions sit at 306th.

The Lions put up 66.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 79 the Jaguars allow.

Lindenwood has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 79 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Lindenwood has performed better at home this season, putting up 74.3 points per game, compared to 56.8 per game in away games.

When playing at home, the Lions are giving up 19.2 fewer points per game (65.3) than away from home (84.5).

At home, Lindenwood is sinking 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (4.3) than when playing on the road (4.8). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (24.6%) compared to when playing on the road (26.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule