For bracketology insights on Lindenwood and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Lindenwood's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Lindenwood ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 318

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood's best wins

Against the Omaha Mavericks on November 17, Lindenwood secured its best win of the season, which was a 72-70 victory. Keenon Cole, in that signature win, posted a team-best 19 points with eight rebounds and two assists. Jaylon McDaniel also played a role with 12 points, three rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

71-60 over William & Mary (No. 341/RPI) on November 19

73-67 on the road over IUPUI (No. 359/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lindenwood's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-4

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lions are 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Lindenwood is facing the 295th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Lions have 10 games remaining against teams above .500. They have five upcoming games against teams with worse records.

When it comes to Lindenwood's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Lindenwood's next game

Matchup: Missouri State Bears vs. Lindenwood Lions

Missouri State Bears vs. Lindenwood Lions Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Lindenwood games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.