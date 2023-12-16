The Evansville Purple Aces (1-7) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.

Lindenwood (MO) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
  • TV: ESPN+
Lindenwood (MO) vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions score an average of 70.6 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 86.4 the Purple Aces allow to opponents.
  • The 72.9 points per game the Purple Aces record are the same as the Lions allow.
  • Evansville has a 1-4 record when scoring more than 74.5 points.
  • Lindenwood (MO) has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 72.9 points.
  • The Purple Aces shoot 36.3% from the field, 11.3% lower than the Lions concede defensively.
  • The Lions shoot 39.7% from the field, 7.6% lower than the Purple Aces allow.

Lindenwood (MO) Leaders

  • Ellie Brueggemann: 15.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)
  • Makayla Wallace: 6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%
  • Mykayla Cunningham: 5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Mya Skoff: 6.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)
  • Alyssa Nielsen: 6.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

Lindenwood (MO) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Bradley L 63-56 Renaissance Coliseum
12/7/2023 Eastern Michigan W 71-64 Hyland Performance Arena
12/11/2023 Harris-Stowe W 99-54 Hyland Performance Arena
12/16/2023 @ Evansville - Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
12/31/2023 Southern Indiana - Hyland Performance Arena

