The Evansville Purple Aces (1-7) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.

Lindenwood (MO) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming TV: ESPN+

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

The Lions score an average of 70.6 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 86.4 the Purple Aces allow to opponents.

The 72.9 points per game the Purple Aces record are the same as the Lions allow.

Evansville has a 1-4 record when scoring more than 74.5 points.

Lindenwood (MO) has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 72.9 points.

The Purple Aces shoot 36.3% from the field, 11.3% lower than the Lions concede defensively.

The Lions shoot 39.7% from the field, 7.6% lower than the Purple Aces allow.

Lindenwood (MO) Leaders

Ellie Brueggemann: 15.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

15.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Makayla Wallace: 6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%

6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG% Mykayla Cunningham: 5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Mya Skoff: 6.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

6.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12) Alyssa Nielsen: 6.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

Lindenwood (MO) Schedule