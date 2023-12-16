The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) welcome in the Missouri State Bears (7-3) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Missouri State Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 44.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 40.3% the Golden Hurricane's opponents have shot this season.

Missouri State has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.3% from the field.

The Bears are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Hurricane sit at 110th.

The Bears' 73.7 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 69.8 the Golden Hurricane give up to opponents.

Missouri State is 5-1 when it scores more than 69.8 points.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri State averaged 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.

The Bears gave up fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than on the road (67.3) last season.

At home, Missouri State sunk 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.8%) than on the road (33.9%).

