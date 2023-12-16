The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) welcome in the Missouri State Bears (7-3) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Missouri State Stats Insights

  • The Bears are shooting 44.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 40.3% the Golden Hurricane's opponents have shot this season.
  • Missouri State has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.3% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Hurricane sit at 110th.
  • The Bears' 73.7 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 69.8 the Golden Hurricane give up to opponents.
  • Missouri State is 5-1 when it scores more than 69.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri State averaged 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
  • The Bears gave up fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than on the road (67.3) last season.
  • At home, Missouri State sunk 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.8%) than on the road (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Drake L 74-57 Knapp Center
12/5/2023 @ Middle Tennessee L 77-73 Murphy Athletic Center
12/9/2023 Sam Houston W 69-60 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/16/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/19/2023 Lindenwood - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/23/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.