The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Missouri State Bears (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Missouri State vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Missouri State vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulsa Moneyline
|Missouri State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulsa (-1.5)
|141.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Tulsa (-1.5)
|141.5
|-114
|-105
Missouri State vs. Tulsa Betting Trends
- Missouri State has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Bears have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Tulsa has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this season.
