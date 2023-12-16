Missouri State vs. Tulsa December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-2) will meet the Missouri State Bears (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Missouri State vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Missouri State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Missouri State Players to Watch
- PJ Haggerty: 16.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jared Garcia: 10.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Isaiah Barnes: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Matt Reed: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Haggerty: 16.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Williams: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Garcia: 10.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Barnes: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Reed: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Missouri State vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison
|Tulsa Rank
|Tulsa AVG
|Missouri State AVG
|Missouri State Rank
|111th
|78.2
|Points Scored
|74.4
|196th
|120th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|68.0
|115th
|15th
|39.7
|Rebounds
|38.0
|34th
|35th
|11.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|181st
|197th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.5
|90th
|250th
|12.2
|Assists
|13.9
|145th
|333rd
|14.5
|Turnovers
|14.0
|315th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.