The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-2) will meet the Missouri State Bears (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Game Information

Missouri State Players to Watch

PJ Haggerty: 16.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Cobe Williams: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Jared Garcia: 10.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Isaiah Barnes: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Matt Reed: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank 111th 78.2 Points Scored 74.4 196th 120th 68.2 Points Allowed 68.0 115th 15th 39.7 Rebounds 38.0 34th 35th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 9.1 181st 197th 7.2 3pt Made 8.5 90th 250th 12.2 Assists 13.9 145th 333rd 14.5 Turnovers 14.0 315th

