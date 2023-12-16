The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) host the Missouri State Bears (7-3) after winning five home games in a row. The Golden Hurricane are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulsa -1.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Missouri State and its opponents have combined to score more than 141.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Missouri State's games this year have had a 141.8-point total on average, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Missouri State has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Missouri State has won in two of the five contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Bears have a record of 3-2 when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

Missouri State has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulsa 5 62.5% 76.8 150.5 69.8 137.9 147.8 Missouri State 5 50% 73.7 150.5 68.1 137.9 140.4

Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Bears' 73.7 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 69.8 the Golden Hurricane give up.

Missouri State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 69.8 points.

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulsa 5-3-0 4-1 5-3-0 Missouri State 6-4-0 2-3 5-5-0

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulsa Missouri State 4-10 Home Record 10-4 0-12 Away Record 5-8 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 1-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

