The Wichita State Shockers (4-6) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Missouri State Bears (3-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
Missouri State vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

  • The Shockers put up 6.5 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Bears give up (69.2).
  • When it scores more than 69.2 points, Wichita State is 2-0.
  • Missouri State's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The 62.8 points per game the Bears average are the same as the Shockers give up.
  • Missouri State is 2-0 when scoring more than 67.7 points.
  • Wichita State is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 62.8 points.
  • The Bears shoot 37.7% from the field, 6.9% lower than the Shockers concede defensively.
  • The Shockers' 37.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bears have conceded.

Missouri State Leaders

  • Indya Green: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Lacy Stokes: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
  • Kennedy Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 42.2 FG%
  • Paige Rocca: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Kyrah Daniels: 7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

Missouri State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 82-51 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/1/2023 Tulane W 70-60 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/6/2023 @ Missouri L 81-63 Mizzou Arena
12/16/2023 Wichita State - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/20/2023 BYU - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/21/2023 Western Kentucky - Great Southern Bank Arena

