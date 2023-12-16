The Wichita State Shockers (4-6) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Missouri State Bears (3-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

The Shockers put up 6.5 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Bears give up (69.2).

When it scores more than 69.2 points, Wichita State is 2-0.

Missouri State's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 62.7 points.

The 62.8 points per game the Bears average are the same as the Shockers give up.

Missouri State is 2-0 when scoring more than 67.7 points.

Wichita State is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 62.8 points.

The Bears shoot 37.7% from the field, 6.9% lower than the Shockers concede defensively.

The Shockers' 37.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bears have conceded.

Missouri State Leaders

Indya Green: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Lacy Stokes: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Kennedy Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 42.2 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 42.2 FG% Paige Rocca: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Kyrah Daniels: 7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

