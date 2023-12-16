Saturday's game at Great Southern Bank Arena has the Missouri State Bears (3-3) squaring off against the Wichita State Shockers (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-64 victory for Missouri State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their last time out, the Bears lost 81-63 to Missouri on Wednesday.

Missouri State vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 67, Wichita State 64

Other MVC Predictions

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

Against the Tulane Green Wave on December 1, the Bears secured their signature win of the season, a 70-60 home victory.

Missouri State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-60 at home over Tulane (No. 165) on December 1

52-47 on the road over Little Rock (No. 253) on November 6

74-66 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 321) on November 22

Missouri State Leaders

Indya Green: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Lacy Stokes: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Kennedy Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 42.2 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 42.2 FG% Paige Rocca: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Kyrah Daniels: 7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears have been outscored by 6.4 points per game (scoring 62.8 points per game to rank 239th in college basketball while allowing 69.2 per contest to rank 272nd in college basketball) and have a -38 scoring differential overall.

