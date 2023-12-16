NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The NHL lineup today, which includes the Colorado Avalanche squaring off against the Winnipeg Jets, is not one to miss.
You can find information on how to watch today's NHL action right here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Vancouver Canucks at Minnesota Wild
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|BSN,BSWI,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|MSG,NESN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ALT2,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|BSOH,MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|NBCS-PH,BSDETX,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Washington Capitals at Nashville Predators
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|BSSO,MNMT,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|BSMW,BSSWX,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at Arizona Coyotes
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|MSG-B,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|BSSUN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|KCAL,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|BSFL,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
