Can we anticipate Nick Leddy finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Leddy stats and insights

  • Leddy has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Stars this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Leddy has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Leddy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:20 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:32 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:31 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:48 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:16 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:54 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:10 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:11 Home W 6-4
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:04 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.