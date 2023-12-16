In this season's Myrtle Beach Bowl, the Ohio Bobcats are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Georgia Southern Eagles. Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 53.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Georgia Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-2.5) 53.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-2.5) 53.5 -132 +110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Ohio is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Bobcats are 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Georgia Southern has covered four times in 11 games with a spread this year.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year four times and failed to cover in all four.

Ohio & Georgia Southern 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

