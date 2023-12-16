Should you wager on Oskar Sundqvist to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Sundqvist stats and insights

Sundqvist has scored in three of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (three shots).

Sundqvist has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 87 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Sundqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:06 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:08 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:01 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:41 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:38 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:07 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 4-2

Blues vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

