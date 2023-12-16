OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature OVC squads. That includes the South Dakota Coyotes versus the UT Martin Skyhawks.
OVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Dakota Coyotes at UT Martin Skyhawks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lindenwood (MO) Lions at Evansville Purple Aces
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
