Pavel Buchnevich will be among those on the ice Saturday when his St. Louis Blues play the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center. Looking to bet on Buchnevich's props? Here is some information to help you.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

Buchnevich has averaged 18:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Buchnevich has scored a goal in eight of 27 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Buchnevich has a point in 14 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points seven times.

Buchnevich has an assist in 10 of 27 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Buchnevich hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Buchnevich having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 27 Games 4 23 Points 0 10 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

