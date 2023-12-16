Can we expect Saint Louis to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Saint Louis ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 134

Saint Louis' best wins

On December 16 versus the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in the RPI, Saint Louis notched its best win of the season, a 75-74 victory at home. Gibson Jimerson tallied a team-leading 23 points with two rebounds and two assists in the matchup against Louisiana Tech.

Next best wins

71-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 83/RPI) on December 9

79-69 over Wyoming (No. 185/RPI) on November 16

80-71 at home over Illinois State (No. 206/RPI) on November 11

66-65 at home over Dartmouth (No. 310/RPI) on November 25

75-63 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 314/RPI) on November 6

Saint Louis' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, the Billikens have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, Saint Louis has two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Saint Louis has been handed the 81st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Billikens have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

SLU has 19 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Saint Louis' next game

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. Saint Louis Billikens

NC State Wolfpack vs. Saint Louis Billikens Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

