Saturday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (6-3) and the Saint Louis Billikens (5-6) at Kress Events Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-60 and heavily favors Green Bay to come out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Billikens' most recent game was a 75-67 loss to Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Saint Louis vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Saint Louis vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 80, Saint Louis 60

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

The Billikens picked up their best win of the season on November 12, when they beat the Missouri Tigers, who rank No. 111 in our computer rankings, 93-85.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Saint Louis is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.

Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 111) on November 12

79-75 at home over UIC (No. 148) on November 26

79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 237) on November 15

89-53 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 296) on December 6

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Kyla McMakin: 16.9 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

16.9 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Tierra Simon: 3.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 37 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

3.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 37 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Julia Martinez: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.6 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Kennedy Calhoun: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens score 76.1 points per game (67th in college basketball) and give up 75.1 (331st in college basketball) for a +11 scoring differential overall.

