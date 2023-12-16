Saturday's contest features the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) and the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) clashing at Chaifetz Arena (on December 16) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-67 victory for Louisiana Tech, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 73, Saint Louis 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana Tech (-5.9)

Louisiana Tech (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

Saint Louis has gone 5-3-0 against the spread, while Louisiana Tech's ATS record this season is 6-3-0. The Billikens have hit the over in three games, while Bulldogs games have gone over three times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens average 74.3 points per game (196th in college basketball) while giving up 75 per outing (275th in college basketball). They have a -8 scoring differential overall.

The 33.1 rebounds per game Saint Louis averages rank 310th in the country, and are 4.7 fewer than the 37.8 its opponents pull down per contest.

Saint Louis makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (157th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 32.7% from long range.

The Billikens rank 187th in college basketball with 95 points scored per 100 possessions, and 305th in college basketball defensively with 95.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Saint Louis has won the turnover battle by 1.7 turnovers per game, committing 10.7 (88th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.4 (158th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.