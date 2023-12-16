How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Saint Louis Stats Insights
- The Billikens are shooting 43.7% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 37.0% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Saint Louis has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.0% from the field.
- The Billikens are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 65th.
- The Billikens' 74.3 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 61.1 the Bulldogs allow.
- When it scores more than 61.1 points, Saint Louis is 6-5.
Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Louis averaged 78.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.2 on the road.
- At home, the Billikens allowed 67.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 75.0.
- At home, Saint Louis knocked down 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Saint Louis' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (35.5%).
Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 101-62
|Banterra Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Drake
|L 75-69
|Knapp Center
|12/9/2023
|Hofstra
|W 71-68
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/16/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/3/2024
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
