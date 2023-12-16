The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: Bally Sports
Saint Louis Stats Insights

  • The Billikens are shooting 43.7% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 37.0% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Saint Louis has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.0% from the field.
  • The Billikens are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 65th.
  • The Billikens' 74.3 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 61.1 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When it scores more than 61.1 points, Saint Louis is 6-5.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Saint Louis averaged 78.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.2 on the road.
  • At home, the Billikens allowed 67.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 75.0.
  • At home, Saint Louis knocked down 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Saint Louis' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (35.5%).

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 101-62 Banterra Center
12/6/2023 @ Drake L 75-69 Knapp Center
12/9/2023 Hofstra W 71-68 Chaifetz Arena
12/16/2023 Louisiana Tech - Chaifetz Arena
12/20/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena
1/3/2024 Loyola Chicago - Chaifetz Arena

