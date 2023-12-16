The Saint Louis Billikens (5-6) travel to face the Green Bay Phoenix (6-3) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

The Billikens average 16.3 more points per game (76.1) than the Phoenix give up to opponents (59.8).

When it scores more than 59.8 points, Saint Louis is 5-5.

Green Bay is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.1 points.

The 69.7 points per game the Phoenix average are 5.4 fewer points than the Billikens allow (75.1).

Green Bay has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Saint Louis is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.

The Phoenix are making 45.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% higher than the Billikens concede to opponents (43.9%).

The Billikens make 43.7% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Phoenix's defensive field-goal percentage.

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Kyla McMakin: 16.9 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

16.9 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Tierra Simon: 3.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 37 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

3.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 37 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Julia Martinez: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.6 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Kennedy Calhoun: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

