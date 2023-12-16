The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) face the Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 14.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Gibson Jimerson: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Tim Dalger: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Meadows: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kellen Thames: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank 179th 75.2 Points Scored 77.8 121st 281st 75.8 Points Allowed 62 22nd 301st 30 Rebounds 37.3 45th 332nd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 10.8 73rd 164th 7.6 3pt Made 8.6 82nd 258th 12 Assists 14.8 100th 65th 10.2 Turnovers 11 113th

