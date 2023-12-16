The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech -3.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Billikens Betting Records & Stats

Saint Louis has combined with its opponent to score more than 137.5 points in seven of eight games this season.

The average over/under for Saint Louis' outings this season is 149.3, 11.8 more points than this game's point total.

Saint Louis is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

Saint Louis has been victorious in one of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

This season, the Billikens have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Louis has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana Tech 4 44.4% 76.3 150.6 61.1 136.1 140.5 Saint Louis 7 87.5% 74.3 150.6 75.0 136.1 148.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Saint Louis Insights & Trends

The Billikens' 74.3 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 61.1 the Bulldogs give up.

Saint Louis has put together a 5-3 ATS record and a 6-5 overall record in games it scores more than 61.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana Tech 6-3-0 4-2 3-6-0 Saint Louis 5-3-0 3-1 3-5-0

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Tech Saint Louis 9-6 Home Record 15-3 4-11 Away Record 4-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.2 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.